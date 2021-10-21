TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

