TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.