TD Securities Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.86.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$43.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

