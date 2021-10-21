TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 452.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,115. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

