TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 452.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
Shares of TCRR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,115. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
