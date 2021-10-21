TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,559 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of TC Energy worth $61,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

