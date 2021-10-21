Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.
NASDAQ:TSHA
opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 186,677 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
