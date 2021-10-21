Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,662 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $73,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

