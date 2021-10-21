Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $39,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

