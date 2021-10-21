Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

