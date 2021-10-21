Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of BowX Acquisition worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,565,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 76.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,061 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,403,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,083,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOWX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

