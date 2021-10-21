Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 192,836 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 192,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the second quarter valued at $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Levere in the second quarter valued at $978,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Levere in the second quarter valued at $3,897,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Levere in the second quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

