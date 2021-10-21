Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 28,084 Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at about $13,931,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCVI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

