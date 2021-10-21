Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 113,334 LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $6.44 on Thursday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVOX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

