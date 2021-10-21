System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.01 million and a PE ratio of 23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get System1 Group alerts:

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.