Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Synovus Financial worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.