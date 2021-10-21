Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.