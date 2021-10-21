Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

SYF stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,934,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

