Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.23.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.75. 6,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,420. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

