Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$13.75 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.33.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

