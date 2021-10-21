Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $5,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

SWCH stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

