SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

