SVB Leerink Comments on Alkermes plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

