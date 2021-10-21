Susquehanna Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 12,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

