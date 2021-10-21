Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

