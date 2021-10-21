Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.50 million and the highest is $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

RUN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Sunrun has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

