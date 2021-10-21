Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.