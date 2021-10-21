Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

SUM stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

