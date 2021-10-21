Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.
SUM stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
