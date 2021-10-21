Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

