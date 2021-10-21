StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SNEX stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.