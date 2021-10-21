StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNEX stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

