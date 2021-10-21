Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

NYSE SRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

