Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NiSource Put Options (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,615 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.