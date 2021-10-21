Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CyrusOne Call Options (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,021% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

CONE stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.