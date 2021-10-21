Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 344% compared to the typical volume of 1,918 put options.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

