Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0454 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Stipend has a market cap of $580,446.81 and approximately $72.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stipend has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.23 or 0.99994817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.42 or 0.00312229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00503413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00191444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,792,277 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

