Stifel Nicolaus Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

ECOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ECOL stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

