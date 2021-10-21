Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,771 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

