Stifel Financial Corp Has $6 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

