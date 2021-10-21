Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 377.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 198,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 156,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,861,000 after purchasing an additional 190,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.49.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.