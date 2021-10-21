Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.76% of QCR worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.