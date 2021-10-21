Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 54,907 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

