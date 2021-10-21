Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

