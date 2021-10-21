Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG opened at $59.71 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.