Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,134 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $271.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -315.42 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

