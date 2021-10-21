Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

