Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

