Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,818 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

