Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
STRL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
