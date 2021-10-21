Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

STRL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

