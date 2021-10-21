Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 84,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.