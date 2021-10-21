Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.
NYSE SCL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 83,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,792. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
