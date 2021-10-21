Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 83,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,792. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

