Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.6 days.

STLJF stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $44.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

